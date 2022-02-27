      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Under 600 New Cases Reported Sunday

Jim Michaels
Feb 27, 2022 @ 6:46pm

Columbus, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state had the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since late July on Sunday.

Ohio had just under 600 cases Sunday and a little over 1300 on Saturday.

Stark County had 31 new case over the weekend.

Here are your weekend numbers:

Sun Feb 27
Ohio: 2,653,211 total cases (+577)
Stark 79,379 total cases (+15)

Sat Feb 26
Ohio: 2,652,634 total cases (+1330)
Stark: 79,364 total cases (+16)

Fri Feb 25
Ohio: 2,651,304 total cases (+1612), 36,580 deaths (+313)
Stark: 79,348 total cases (+23), 1658 deaths (+15)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
MONDAY UPDATE: Warnings Down, Still Some Road Closures in Place
New Ownership Group at Massillon, Louisville-Area Skilled Nursing Facilities
Teenager Shot and Killed in Canton over the Weekend
Renovations at Thurman Munson Moving Along
Connect With Us Listen To Us On