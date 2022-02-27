WEEKEND UPDATE: Under 600 New Cases Reported Sunday
Columbus, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state had the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since late July on Sunday.
Ohio had just under 600 cases Sunday and a little over 1300 on Saturday.
Stark County had 31 new case over the weekend.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Feb 27
Ohio: 2,653,211 total cases (+577)
Stark 79,379 total cases (+15)
Sat Feb 26
Ohio: 2,652,634 total cases (+1330)
Stark: 79,364 total cases (+16)
Fri Feb 25
Ohio: 2,651,304 total cases (+1612), 36,580 deaths (+313)
Stark: 79,348 total cases (+23), 1658 deaths (+15)