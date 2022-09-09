WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report.

The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week.

Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop.

COVID deaths in the state remain below 100 a week.

The weekly per-capita case figure is down to 361.8.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Sept 8

Ohio: 3,096,557 total reported cases (+21,731), 39,576 deaths (+86)

Stark: 90,206 total reported cases (+548), 1758 deaths (+3)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 361.8