WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving.

The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September.

Stark County had 414 new reported cases.

Again, those figures don’t include many unreported cases.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Dec 1

Ohio: 3,243,850 total reported cases (+16,091), 40,558 deaths (+92)

Stark: 94,268 total reported cases (+414), 1786 deaths (+1)