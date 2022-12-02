WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
December 2, 2022 6:40AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving.
The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September.
Stark County had 414 new reported cases.
Again, those figures don’t include many unreported cases.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs Dec 1
Ohio: 3,243,850 total reported cases (+16,091), 40,558 deaths (+92)
Stark: 94,268 total reported cases (+414), 1786 deaths (+1)