WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Statewide Numbers Down 29-Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-percent drop in reported coronavirus cases for the last week.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 14,000-plus new cases, with 420 of them out of Stark County.

The weekly statewide death toll from the virus remains under a hundred.

The per-capita figure at the state level also dropped to 257.7.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Sept 22

Ohio: 3,131,645 total cases (+14,536), 39,767 deaths (+92)

Stark: 91,162 total cases (+420), 1766 deaths (+3)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 257.7