WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Statewide Numbers Down 29-Percent
September 23, 2022 12:23AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-percent drop in reported coronavirus cases for the last week.
The Ohio Department of Health reports 14,000-plus new cases, with 420 of them out of Stark County.
The weekly statewide death toll from the virus remains under a hundred.
The per-capita figure at the state level also dropped to 257.7.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs Sept 22
Ohio: 3,131,645 total cases (+14,536), 39,767 deaths (+92)
Stark: 91,162 total cases (+420), 1766 deaths (+3)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 257.7