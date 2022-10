WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Numbers Up for Second Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second week in a row, reported coronavirus cases are up in Ohio.

Thursday’s 11,000-plus case figure is just a bit above last week’s number.

The 367 new-case figure in Stark County is also higher.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Oct 27

Ohio: 3,185,038 total; reported cases (+11,663), 40,178 death (+67)

Stark: 92,677 total reported cases (+367), 1780 death (+2)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 165.1