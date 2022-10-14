WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday.

In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000.

The Stark County total is 1772.

Weekly new reported case numbers dropped below 10,000 for the first time since April, at 8500-plus new cases.

185 in Stark County.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Oct 13

Ohio: 3,162,278 total reported cases (+8535), 40,037 deaths (+87)

Stark: 91,966 total reported cases (+185), 1772 deaths (+2)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 138.8