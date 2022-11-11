News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Numbers Down Slightly

By Jim Michaels
November 11, 2022 4:30AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A slight drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state for the last week.

Over 10,000 cases in Ohio and 288 in Stark County.

The number of new cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health is considered “significantly” lower than reality.

Here are the weekly numbers:

Thurs Nov 10

Ohio: 3,208,165 total reported cases (+10,865), 40,257 deaths (+8)

Stark: 93,325 total reported cases (+288), 1780 deaths (same)

