News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Cleveland Guardians Baseball
1:30pm - 5:30pm

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2022 2:18PM EDT
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report.

The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week.

The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases.

Stark County had 689 new cases for the week.

You have to go back to January to find Stark County coronavirus case numbers averaging a hundred or more a day.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs July 28

Ohio: 2,948,242 total cases (+29,876), 39,035 deaths (+54)

Stark: 86,313 total cases (+689), 1730 deaths (+1)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 438.5

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
4

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
5

Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon