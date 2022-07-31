WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
July 31, 2022 2:18PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report.
The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week.
The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases.
Stark County had 689 new cases for the week.
You have to go back to January to find Stark County coronavirus case numbers averaging a hundred or more a day.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs July 28
Ohio: 2,948,242 total cases (+29,876), 39,035 deaths (+54)
Stark: 86,313 total cases (+689), 1730 deaths (+1)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 438.5