A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A monkeypox update.

The total number of cases is now at 184.

Cuyahoga County has half of those case with 90 of them.

Stark County has 2, Carroll 2, Summit 9 and Portage 1.

98-percent of victims are male, with gender unknown in 1-percent of cases.