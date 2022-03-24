      Weather Alert

WEEKLY REPORT: 3600+ New Cases, Per Capita Figure Down to 41.2

Jim Michaels
Mar 24, 2022 @ 2:13pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio reported over 3600 new cases of coronavirus between last Thursday and this Thursday.

That’s just over 500 new cases a day, on average.

82 of the week’s new cases came from Stark County.

And the per capita figure, the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks is down to a CDC-acceptable 41.2

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs March 24

Ohio: 2,669,698 total cases (+3668), 37,793 deaths (+186)

Stark: 79,648 total cases (+82), 1691 deaths (+4)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 41.2

