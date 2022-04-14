WEEKLY UPDATE: 4800+ New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus cases in Ohio are up a bit from last week, but still quite low compared to the worst days of the pandemic.
The 4800-plus new cases over the last week is the highest figure since the state went to weekly reporting one month ago.
Stark County had 77 new cases over the last seven days.
The per capita figure is back up over 50, at 56.6
Here is the weekly update:
Thurs April 14
Ohio: 2,681,437 total cases (+4808), 38,266 deaths (+100)
Stark: 79,833 total cases (+77), 1706 deaths (+4)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 56.6