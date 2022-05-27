      Weather Alert

WEEKLY UPDATE: Case, Death Numbers Steady

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2022 @ 7:51am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Has the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Ohio leveled off?

There were 19,000-plus new cases across the state over the last week as of Thursday’s report.

That’s just ten more cases than were reported the week before.

Stark County had 543 new cases, which is nearly the same number reported last week.

Here are the weekly numbers:

Thurs May 26

Ohio: 2,763,123 total cases (+19,546), 38,628 deaths (+38)

Stark: 81,883 total cases (+543), 1720 deaths (+2)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 291.0

