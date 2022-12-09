News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WEEKLY UPDATE: Case Numbers Remain Elevated, CDC Risk is Up

By Jim Michaels
December 9, 2022 4:55AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reported new coronavirus cases in Ohio are as high as they’ve been since early September.

16,000 new reported cases over the last week in Ohio, with 353 in Stark County.

Updated CDC Community Risk data has Stark County up from “Low” to Medium” risk, just like all our surrounding counties.

Mahoning County is “High” though.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Dec 8

Ohio: 3,259,911 total reported cases (+16,061), 40,644 deaths (+86)

Stark: 94,621 total reported cases (+353), 1791 deaths (+5)

