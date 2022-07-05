News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
COVID UPDATE: Most Figures Up in Last Week’s Report

By Jim Michaels
July 5, 2022 3:44AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus cases numbers were up slightly in last week’s report.

There were just over 17,000 new cases in Ohio, with 401 of them out of Stark County.

The statewide per-capita case figure in that Thursday report rose slightly to 253.2

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs June 30
Ohio: 2,848,453 total cases (+17,225), 38,852 deaths (+74)
Stark: 84,090 total cases (+401), 1724 deaths (+2)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 253.2

