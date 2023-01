WEEKLY UPDATE: New Case Numbers Drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reported coronavirus cases are down in the latest weekly report.

Just over 10,000 new cases in Ohio, with 271 new, reported cases in Stark County.

All counties remain at Medium community level for spread of the virus, according to yesterday’s CDC update.

Here are your weekly ODH numbers:

Thurs Jan 12

Ohio: 3,331,651 total reported cases (+10,188), 41,139 deaths (+222)

Stark: 96,161 total reported cases (+271), 1810 deaths (+5)