WEEKLY UPDATE: New Cases Up to Nearly 1000 Per Day

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2022 @ 3:23pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Close to an average thousand new coronavirus cases per day over the last week in Ohio.

Those are February-like numbers, but nothing like what we saw in the peak of the omicron variant in January.

The state reporting just under 6900 new cases for the last week.

Stark County had 116 new cases over that time period.

The state’s per capital figure is up to 81.5.

That’s the number of cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs April 21

Ohio: 2,688,327 total cases (+6890), 38,360 deaths (+94)

Stark: 79,949 total cases (+116), 1708 deaths (+2)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 81.5

