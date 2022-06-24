      Weather Alert

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Steady or Slightly Falling

Jim Michaels
Jun 24, 2022 @ 4:01pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus numbers: steady to falling slightly.

In Thursday’s weekly report, the state had just over 16,000 new COVID cases, with Stark County having 374 of them.

The per-capita case figure per 100,000 people is at 241.2

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs June 23

Ohio: 2,831,228 total cases (+16,159), 38,778 deaths

Stark: 83,689 total cases (+374), 1722 deaths

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 241.2

