WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Steady or Slightly Falling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus numbers: steady to falling slightly.
In Thursday’s weekly report, the state had just over 16,000 new COVID cases, with Stark County having 374 of them.
The per-capita case figure per 100,000 people is at 241.2
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs June 23
Ohio: 2,831,228 total cases (+16,159), 38,778 deaths
Stark: 83,689 total cases (+374), 1722 deaths
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 241.2