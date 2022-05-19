WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up Again, But No Great Concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported more than 19,000 new cases of coronavirus for the last week in the Ohio Department of Health’s weekly report.
546 cases were out of Stark County.
New hospitalizations for the week were up 34-percent from a week ago, up to 473.
Here are your weekly numbers, with comparisons to the previous week’s numbers in parentheses:
Thurs May 19
Ohio: 2,743,577 total cases (+19,536), 38,590 deaths (+40)
Stark: 81,340 total cases (+546), 1718 deaths (same)
New hospitalizations across state: 473 (+120)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 269.0