WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week.

385 new, reported cases, according to the state.

Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers.

In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain at Medium level.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Jan 5

Ohio: 3,321,463 total reported cases (+13,895), 40,917 deaths (+107)

Stark: 95,890 total reported cases (+385), 1805 deaths (+4)