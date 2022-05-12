      Weather Alert

WEEKLY UPDATE: Sixth Consecutive Week of Case Increases

Jim Michaels
May 12, 2022 @ 5:28pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers in Ohio are up again in Thursday’s weekly report.

Nearly 16,000 new cases for the week.

That’s about 2300 a day.

In Stark County, there were 412 new cases over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations are not up dramatically, however.

That per capita figure that the CDC likes to see below 50 is at 205.7.

That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the last two weeks.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs May 12

Ohio: 2,724,041 total cases (+15,970), 38,550 deaths

Stark: 80,794 total cases (+412), 1718 deaths

New hospitalizations across state: 353

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 205.7

