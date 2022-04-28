WEEKLY UPDATE: Stark Total Cases Top 80,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1380 WHBC) – Stark County topped the 80,000 mark for total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in Thursday’s weekly report.
There were 188 new cases, taking the total to 80,137.
The state reported over 8700 new cases for the last week.
That’s up again, but the Ohio Department of Health says hospitalization figures were remaining steady.
Here’s your weekly update:
Thurs April 28
Ohio: 2,697,058 total cases (+8731), 38,428 deaths (+68)
Stark: 80,137 total cases (+188), 1713 deaths (+5)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 111.7