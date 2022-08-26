WEEKLY UPDATE: State Numbers Down, Stark Cases Up Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers behaving differently, depending on where you look.

COVID cases were down for the 4th straight week in Ohio, though the numbers have been rising slightly for two straight weeks now in Stark County.

The state reported 23,000-plus new cases in Thursday’s report, with 676 new cases in Stark.

Those are the highest numbers reported locally since early February.

And it’s important to note that many others are testing positive at home, without calling a doctor or public health agency.

The weekly statewide per-capita case figure dropped slightly to 361.4.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Aug 25

Ohio: 3,049,546 total reported cases (+23,436), 39,406 deaths (+96)

Stark: 88,857 total reported cases (+676), 1752 deaths (+6)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 361.4