WELCOME this new Kitty to the Pam Cook Family!

It is still very tough – the thought of how we lost our sweet Rosie a month ago. God bless her she’s with my Smokey girl. But as my Mom and I sat in a house without a pet we realized we really didn’t like it. My mom loves the company all day long and so do I. So we set out to find a cat that would fit us. We went through quite a few pictures, descriptions and discussions. Then we decided to visit a little kitty who was at Paws and Prayers. Her name — Lunchbox! We laughed and laughed. When we saw her we knew she was the right one for us. And we have been so right. We named her Lulu. She is a year old and she has personality plus, is not afraid of people at all, loved all of our family, and she sleeps with me every night.

Welcome home Lulu.