Welcome to Monday

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
The man who everyone thinks hates their particular baseball and/or football team is now going to take his shot at the hosting “Jeopardy!” For those who want to watch, or avoid it, Joe Buck’s shows will be airing at some point in the middle of the summer. Anderson Cooper starts his 2 week guest host slot tonight. “Jeopardy” airs at 7:30 on Channel 19.
If you’re a fan of “Bull Durham” or “The Rookie,” you’ve got to love the story of Sean Kazmar, Jr. For the past 12 years, he’s been playing AAA ball because he “still loves the game” and wants his kids “to see him play in the big leagues.” Now, they can. The 36-year-old infielder was called up by the Atlanta Braves. In Saturday’s 13-4 loss against the Cubs, Kazmar pinch hit in the fifth, where he grounded into a double play. “Hope it was worth the wait!”
Godzilla vs. Kong” is still on top at the box office after three weeks out. The movie made another $7.7-million.It cou ld be the first pandemic-era release to cross the $100-million mark.
Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Godzilla vs. Kong” – $7.7-million
- “Nobody” – $2.5-million
- “The Unholy” – $2.1-million
- “Ryaa and the Last Dragon” – $1.9-million
- “Tom and Jerry” – $1.1-million
- “Voyagers” – $790K
- “The Girl Who Believes In Miracles” – $561K
- “In The Earth” – $506K
- “The Courier” – $462K
- “The Croods: A New Age” – $310K
Southern California-based Farmer Boys (a burger joint) is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a new promotion inviting dedicated fans to get tattoos in exchange for free Farmer Boys burgers for a year. Basically, you get their logo as a tattoo on your body and you could win a free burger a day for a year. You must schedule your Farmer Boys tattoo by May 21 to be eligible.
The battle of the competing Tiger Kings just got a little more interesting, as NBCU has cast John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic for its forthcoming adaptation of the hit Netflix docuseries . Amazon also has an adaptation in development with Nicolas Cage set to play Joe Exotic.
Jay Bruce retires after 14 seasons
The 34-year-old has played in 1,650 games while suiting up for the Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies. The three-time All-Star owns a career .781 OPS with 319 home runs and 951 RBIs.
The Greatest Comeback of all Time is over. Veteran quarterback Alex Smith is hanging it up. He announcement came today on Instagram that he is retiring from football.
Smith, 36, was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after helping lead the Washington Football Team to the NFC East title. His tenure with Washington was defined by the broken right fibula and tibia that he suffered in November 2018. Smith underwent 17 surgeries to fight an infection and opted not to have his leg amputated.
Stephen Colbert Doesn’t want Dwayne Johnson to be President, stating:
“Look folks, I love Dwayne ‘Rock’ the Johnson as much as the next middle-aged man who loves Fast Cars Go Zoom. But for the love of Ludacris, Dwayne! We don’t need another celebrity in the White House! Just because people love something doesn’t mean we should hand it the nuclear codes! That’s why we’ve never elected President Surprise Onion Ring in Your French Fries. Besides, we’ve already have a couple of Presidents Johnson.
Today is Monday, April 19, 2021
Today in Sports History
1897 – The first annual Boston Marathon was held. It was the first of its type in the U.S. The winner was “your cousin from Boston!”
1960 – Baseball uniforms began displaying player’s names on their backs.
1988 – The Philadelphia 76ers retired Julius Erving’s #6 before a home game. A Dr. J statue was also unveiled.
1992 – Michael Jordan won his sixth consecutive NBA scoring title with an average of 30.1.
Celebrity Birthdays today
- James Franco is 43 (“127 Hours,” “Milk,” “Pineapple Express,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Spring Breakers,” “Oz the Great and Powerful,” “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Angie Tribeca,” “11.22.63,” “The Deuce”)
- Kate Hudson is 42 (“Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “The Skeleton Key,” “You, Me and Dupree,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Bride Wars,” “Nine,” “The Killer Inside Me,” “Wish I Was Here,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Glee”)
- Ashley Judd is 53 (“Ruby in Paradise,” “Norma Jean & Marilyn,” “Kiss the Girls,” “Double Jeopardy,” “Where the Heart Is,” “High Crimes,” “De-Lovely,” “Dolphin Tale,” “Divergent,” “Dolphin Tale 2,” “Insurgent”)