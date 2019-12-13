Well Known Canton Labor Leader Dies
Single focus on American flag on Memorial Day with flags and crosses in background
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Repository reports that well known Canton Labor Leader Daniel Sciury has died. Sciury, who passed away at the age of 81, held union leadership positions in the area for more than 50 years. Most notably, Sciury served as the President of the Hall of Fame Central Labor Council AFL-CIO for 35 years. Numerous city leaders spoke highly of Scuiry, telling the Repository he was well respected by many politicians from both sides of the isle.