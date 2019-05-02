Were Those Baseballs Really Worth It?

This fan at the Los Angeles Dodgers game went home with two baseballs and hungry. When the first foul ball came his way, he dumped his French fries on the seat in front of him as he hurried to nab the ball. He was still hungry after he didn’t get to eat his fries, so he went for a slice of pizza. Well, as soon as the second foul came his way, he reached for the ball and the greasy pizza slid right off the plate. If he stopped at a restaurant after the game, hopefully he kept the food on the plate!

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1123815504450412545