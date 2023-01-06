News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor

By Jim Michaels
January 6, 2023 7:52AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game.

Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor.

He says he has pulled petition paperwork.

West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim Thomas.

West served three terms in Columbus.

He was first elected in 2016, serving three two-year terms.

Before that, he was a Canton council member.

West saying “when one door closes, many open”.

