West Beats East In High School Football All-Star Game

The West beat the East 26–6 in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame High School Football All-Star game at Tom Benson stadium.

Massillon quarterback Darrius McElroy was named the game’s MVP as he rushed for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, threw for 51 yards plus a 2-point conversion and also punted for an average of 43 yards per kick.

Others who scored touchdowns for the West included Kam Gill from Perry on a 42 yard punt return and McKinley running back Tam Church on a 17 yard run.

The East’s only touchdown came on a 67 yard pass play from GlenOak quarterback Isaiah Knox to Louisville wide receiver Zack Seaman. Knox finish the game throwing for 166 yards and the 1 touchdown.