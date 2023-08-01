West Nile Found Among Mosquitoes from Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first West Nile Virus positive in mosquitoes in Stark County.

A Canton City Public Health sample of mosquitoes caught in traps in all four quadrants of the city and turned in to the state health department on July 12 turned up a positive.

About 20 other counties have also had positives, including Carroll, Summit and Portage.

Canton’s health department recommends limiting outdoor activity early and late in the day, wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using an approved insect repellent.

Here’s more from Canton’s health department:

• Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity (early morning and late evening).

• Use an approved insect repellant when outdoors.

• Wear lightweight long pants and shirts.

• Remove sources of stagnant water around your home and yard such as buckets, old tires, tarps, and other items that hold water.

• Change water in pet dishes daily.

• Drain and clean bird baths at least weekly.

• Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated with water circulating (even if not being used).

• Keep gutters clean.

• Repair window and door screens.

• Remove old, unused tires to a legal tire disposal facility. Canton residents can dispose of 10 tires per person per year for FREE at the Canton Recycling Center (742 Schroyer Ave. SW). Schedule an appointment at: www.timetorecycle.org/hhw-appointments or call 1-800-678-9839.