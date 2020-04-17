West, OLBC Ask State to Address COVID Racial Disparities
Thomas West (Ohio House Democratic Caucus)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Rep Thomas West and the Legislative Black Caucus are asking state leaders to address the racial disparity among the COVID statistics to reduce the burden of the pandemic on racial and ethnic minorities.
African Americans are showing up disproportionately more often in the virus numbers.
Both are making recommendations on health, housing, education and more.