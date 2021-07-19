Wet One: 5 Inches of Rain for Week
James
Jul 19, 2021 @ 5:52am
Canton protest during severe thunderstorm at East Tusc and Cherry Ave. in 2020.(WHBC News)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five inches of rain.
That’s how much was measured at the Akron Canton Airport weather station between Sunday and Saturday of last week.
That’s more rain that we normally see in any month of the year.
We’ve had 6 and a half inches of rain for the month.
There was minor flooding along the East Branch of Nimishillen Creek on Saturday, with even more flooding issues in Medina County.