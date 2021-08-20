      Weather Alert

Whaley to DeWine: Mandate Masks in Schools

Jim Michaels
Aug 20, 2021 @ 4:50am
Dayton Mayor and Candidate for Governor Nan Whaley (City of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley wants Governor Mike DeWine to go a step further.

She wants him to mandate mask wearing in the schools.

Whaley says he has the power to do it, despite new legislation that ties the governor’s hands.

DeWine says it should be left up to each school district and parents when it comes to school children wearing masks.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Thank You Stark County! Wishes CAN Happen! A RECORD Amount Raised
Stark, Other Area Counties Now at 'High' Transmission Levels
Mineral City Man to be Sentenced Tuesday in May 2020 Killing of Pike Man
Police, Court Documents: Man Charged With Passing Phony Money, At It Again
Connect With Us Listen To Us On