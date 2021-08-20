Whaley to DeWine: Mandate Masks in Schools
Dayton Mayor and Candidate for Governor Nan Whaley (City of Dayton)
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley wants Governor Mike DeWine to go a step further.
She wants him to mandate mask wearing in the schools.
Whaley says he has the power to do it, despite new legislation that ties the governor’s hands.
DeWine says it should be left up to each school district and parents when it comes to school children wearing masks.