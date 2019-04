Prize: 1 pair of VIP tickets to the North South Classic at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on April 27th.

On the morning show top 5 game today Pam asked for the TOP 10 ALLERGIES IN ADULTS:

RELATED CONTENT

So is Hockey a big Deal now?

Does Lebron want a new Job?

Fire at Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral

Why did Tiger Woods say “It Fits” when he got his Green Jacket?

Will they really do away with Umpires in Baseball?

How can candy be Racist?