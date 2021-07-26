      Weather Alert

What are the MOST Stressful Life Situations? See if you Agree

Pam Cook
Jul 26, 2021 @ 7:59am
A new poll came up with a list of the 30 Most Stressful Life Situations.  It does NOT include “choosing which ice cream to buy,” even though there are always people agonizingly pacing up and down that aisle at the store.

Here are the Top 10:

1.  Health problems

2.  Financial problems

3.  Family problems

4.  Running late

5.  A job interview

6.  Forgetting something important you had to do

7.  Not being able to get to sleep

8.  A disagreement with a partner

9.  Traffic

10.  Worrying you have upset a friend

Others that made the list include:  Not knowing what to buy someone as a gift . . . getting a stain on your clothes . . . and accidentally “liking” an old photo on someone’s social media.

