What are you Afraid of?
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 7:11 AM

America’s Top Ten Fears

Prize: Family 4 pack to “A Black & White Affair to benefit Community Hospice”

1) Snakes
2) Spiders
3) Sharks
4) Drowning
5) Heights
6) Public Speaking
7) Failure
8) Bees
9) Closed in spaces
10) Rejection

