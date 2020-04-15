What are you watching during COVID-19 Stay at Home?
Young happy parents communicating while watching a movie with their small kids in the living room.
Have you spent more hours in front of the TV this month than you’ve spent sleeping? Apparently a full THIRD of our life is dedicated to streaming right now.
The average American has watched EIGHT HOURS of content a day during lockdown, according to a new poll. Here are six more stats on our current streaming habits . . .
1. 3 in 4 people admit they’re streaming more content than normal right now.
2. 65% of parents are letting their kids watch more movies and TV shows than usual.
3. We’re not always searching for fresh content. 56% of people said they frequently re-watch a show instead of starting something new.
4. The average streamer has access to four different streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. And 38% of us use more than five.
5. Since the outbreak began, 42% of us have shared a password or used someone else’s login info to stream. The top people we share with are our significant other, a friend, a sibling, and our parents.
6. We go through an average of three full shows a week. And half of us have binge-watched an entire TV series in less than 48 hours.