What are you watching during COVID-19 Stay at Home?

Pam Cook
Apr 15, 2020 @ 6:27am
Have you spent more hours in front of the TV this month than you’ve spent sleeping?  Apparently a full THIRD of our life is dedicated to streaming right now.

The average American has watched EIGHT HOURS of content a day during lockdown, according to a new poll.  Here are six more stats on our current streaming habits . . .

1.  3 in 4 people admit they’re streaming more content than normal right now.

2.  65% of parents are letting their kids watch more movies and TV shows than usual.

3.  We’re not always searching for fresh content.  56% of people said they frequently re-watch a show instead of starting something new.

4.  The average streamer has access to four different streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.  And 38% of us use more than five.

5.  Since the outbreak began, 42% of us have shared a password or used someone else’s login info to stream.  The top people we share with are our significant other, a friend, a sibling, and our parents.

6.  We go through an average of three full shows a week.  And half of us have binge-watched an entire TV series in less than 48 hours.

 

 

