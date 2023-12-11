News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

What Did You Google In 2023? 'Barbie', Israel-Hamas War Are Among The Year's Top Internet Searches

By News Desk
December 11, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Your Google search history for 2023 has arrived.

Well, actually, the world’s.

On Monday, the California-based tech giant released its “Year in Search,” a roundup of 2023’s top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer), to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.

The ongoing war Israel-Hamas war topped news trends in 2023, per Google’s global data, followed by searches related to the Titanic-bound submersible that imploded in June, as well as February’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was Google’s top trending person on search and “Barbie” dominated trending movies this year.

