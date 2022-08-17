News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
The Jim Bohannon Show
2:00am - 5:00am

What did you miss Friday Night?

By Pam Cook
August 17, 2022 1:02PM EDT
Share

 

We have a new show for you high school football fans! Saturday Morning Huddle with Kenny Roda, Billy Beebe and the WHBC Sports Team.

Recap high school football in Stark County every Saturday morning at 10 – scores, stats, standings and predictions plus coaches, high school football experts and players! Catch us live on the WHBC Facebook page, the WHBC youtube channel and whbc.com
Saturday Morning Huddle is brought to you by M-D home services

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire