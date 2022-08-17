What did you miss Friday Night?

We have a new show for you high school football fans! Saturday Morning Huddle with Kenny Roda, Billy Beebe and the WHBC Sports Team.

Recap high school football in Stark County every Saturday morning at 10 – scores, stats, standings and predictions plus coaches, high school football experts and players! Catch us live on the WHBC Facebook page, the WHBC youtube channel and whbc.com

Saturday Morning Huddle is brought to you by M-D home services