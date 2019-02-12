What Do Trump and McKinley Have In Common?

(WHBC) – President Donald Trump’s recent rally in El Paso included many of his usual topics, including border security.

But the rally also stood out in a lighthearted way, with Trump addressing the possibility of getting a dog.

The president said he would get one but he just doesn’t have the time.

“How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn,” he asked the crowd, which then burst into cheers.

President Trump is the first president in more than 120 years without a dog at the White House.

According to the Presidential Pet Museum, the last dog-less Commander-in-Chief was Canton’s William McKinley, who had a parrot, kittens and roosters.