Keith Hochadel, President and CEO of CommQuest spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about their upcoming event, Hope Happens Here Art Exhibit on Friday, April 5th.

The exhibit will showcase more than 150 pieces of client art work portraying the struggles individuals face when suffering from a mental illness or addiction, and the subsequent hope that individuals receive when in recovery.

Also on display will be the winning submissions in the What Does Hope Look Like to You? Contest. The contest ran from January 1-February 28th and students from school districts across Stark County submitted more than 200 pieces of art depicting what hope looks like to them.

Submissions were compiled into three-grade level groupings; elementary (K-5), intermediate (6-8) and high school (9-12). Students were eligible to submit entries that included drawings, photography, or poetry. The winners were anonymously selected by a panel of judges consisting of CommQuest clinicians and school-based counselors.

When: Friday, April 5th

Where: Metropolitan Centre Ballroom

601 Cleveland Avenue NW

Canton, OH. 44702

Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm