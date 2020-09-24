Listen
Weather Alert
Live and Local
What happens if the President does not allow a peaceful transition of power?
Jon Bozeka
Sep 24, 2020 @ 12:44pm
Constitutional Law Expert J Dean Carro joined Jon to explain. Can the President actually do this?
LISTEN HERE
