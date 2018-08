In honor of Labor Day — The Top 10 jobs in the 1960’s.

Prize: 1 Pair of tickets to see the Cleveland Indians v KC Royals on Tuesday September 4th at 7:00pm

1) Doctor

2) Lawyer

3) Pilot

4) Teacher

5) Nurse

6) Police Officer

7) Secretary

8) Soldier

9) Stewardess (which is now called flight attendant)

10) Firefighter