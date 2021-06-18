      Weather Alert

What should you get Dad for Father’s Day? Here’s what he says he wants!

Pam Cook
Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:28am
Desk of a carpenter with Happy fathers day sign. Studio shot on a wooden background.

If you haven’t gotten your dad anything for Father’s Day yet, you’ve still got time to get most of the stuff on this list.  Someone polled a bunch of dads and asked what they want for Father’s Day.  Here are the top ten things dads are hoping to get . . .

1.  Doing something special with the family, like a hike or going to a pool.  A separate Father’s Day poll ALSO found that’s #1 this year.

2.  A card.  It actually tied for first place.

3.  Clothes.

4.  Something homemade.  Especially dads with young kids.

5.  Tools.

6.  Electronics.

7.  Something related to one of his hobbies.

8.  A gift certificate for something fun.

9.  Having the day to himself.  One in nine dads want everyone to leave them alone.

10.  Food, beer, wine, or liquor.

Only 3% of dads said they’d love to get flowers.

 

 

