What The Arrest of Julian Assange Means
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 12:31 PM

Cyber Security expert Bennett Kelly of The Internet Law Center join Gary Rivers with insights into the breaking news story regarding the arrest of WikiLeaks Founder, Julian Assange.

Assange has been indicted on a charge of conspiring to steal military secrets with Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who supplied thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.  Assange has been under political assylum in the London Equadoran embassy since 2012.

Bennett was asked, “What is he being charged with”? and “Does the arrest have anything to do with WikiLeaks publishing of Hillary’s Emails?”

Listen to the Interview

