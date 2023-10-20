What to Know Before Attending the Massillon at McKinley Game Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)_ – Perfect setting for a “High School” Gameday, if there was one.

And with Pizza Oven now open and all the other activities at the nearby Hall of Fame Village, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is any high school’s dream location for a game.

McKinley Athletics Facilities Director Joe Bogdan says there’s a college campus feel to the game.

And it’s a big game at that, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Massillon at McKinley.

McKinley Athletics Facilities Director Joe Bogdan says gates open at 12noon, with tickets still available.

Bogdan says the “Village” is charging ten dollars for parking, though the old student lot by the dome is free.

And you should find free spots in the Stadium Park lot.

No umbrellas and no large purses.

Or join us on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 radio and our stream services.

And WHBC is also behind live YouTube coverage of the game.

Just look for the 1480 WHBC channel.