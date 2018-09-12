What will Florence mean to Ohio?

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: Hurricane Party is written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

If you have plans to head to the Carolinas this week, you’d better change them. States of emergency have been declared for North and South Carolina as well as Virginia for the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence. Accuweather Meterologist Maggie Johnson told Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook this morning that the scarey part of the storm is that once it makes landfall it will stall and cause massive amounts of rainfall and flooding.

She also says on Friday, Northeast Ohio may see some far removed bands of rain from Florence, then once the storm moves inland it may be the middle of next week before we see any more remnants. Johnson says those remnants will probably we just some rain, nothing substantial — but it could all change depending on the final path of the storm.

Meanwhile, A couple of American Red Cross volunteers from Stark and a few other Ohio counties are already down in the Carolinas, setting up shelters for those being told to evacuate their homes… The volunteers could be on duty for a couple of weeks, given the catastrophic potential from the storm.