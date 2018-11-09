What will the weather be like at YOUR Football game?

Are you heading to a high school football game tonight or tomorrow night? Here’s the forecast for our area teams. Definitely bundle up! Windy and cold:

Brunswick Forecast – Mckinley vs Mentor:

Today: Rain and snow this morning then remaining overcast for the afternoon. High near 40F.

Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight: Clouds Early/Clearing Late. Very cold. Low near 20.

Mansfield Forecast – Massillon vs Whitehall Yearling

Today: A mixture of rain and snow showers. High near 40F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight: Snow showers this evening. Colder. Low 19. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Hudson Forecast – East Canton vs Cuyahoga Heights on Saturday

Saturday: Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing. Winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Low 23