What will the weather be like at YOUR Football game?
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 6:19 AM

Are you heading to a high school football game tonight or tomorrow night?  Here’s the forecast for our area teams.  Definitely bundle up!  Windy and cold:

Brunswick Forecast – Mckinley vs Mentor:

Today: Rain and snow this morning then remaining overcast for the afternoon. High near 40F.
Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight: Clouds Early/Clearing Late. Very cold. Low near 20.

Mansfield Forecast – Massillon vs Whitehall Yearling

Today: A mixture of rain and snow showers. High near 40F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Tonight: Snow showers this evening. Colder. Low 19. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Hudson Forecast – East Canton vs Cuyahoga Heights on Saturday

Saturday: Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing. Winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Low 23

 

