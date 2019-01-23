What Would Cause a “Festival of Snow” to Cancel? Snow, of Course
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 5:16 AM

There’s an annual event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada called the Festival of Snow.   And the 36th one was set to happen this past weekend.

But it was cancelled . . . because of a snowstorm.

Apparently the organizers want to celebrate snow . . . but they felt like a major snowstorm with freezing temperatures was too much snow for the festival to handle.  They’re going to give it another shot this weekend.

(This reminded us of a similar story from about a year ago, when the “world’s biggest snowball fight” had to be cancelled . . . because it snowed.) 

 

 

