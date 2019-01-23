What Would Cause a “Festival of Snow” to Cancel? Snow, of Course

There’s an annual event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada called the Festival of Snow. And the 36th one was set to happen this past weekend.

But it was cancelled . . . because of a snowstorm.

Apparently the organizers want to celebrate snow . . . but they felt like a major snowstorm with freezing temperatures was too much snow for the festival to handle. They’re going to give it another shot this weekend.

(CTV)

(This reminded us of a similar story from about a year ago, when the “world’s biggest snowball fight” had to be cancelled . . . because it snowed.)