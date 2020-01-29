      Weather Alert

What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus

Noah Hiles
Jan 29, 2020 @ 4:51pm
Heart ,stethoscope on cardiogram report of cardiology patient. Cardiologist and medical concept

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two cases of the Coronavirus are being investigated here in Ohio, with over a hundred others being looked at throughout the United States.

While only five cases have been confirmed so far, Dr. Stan Anderson of Jackson Family Practice says, this is a disease that is spreading rapidly fast.

He says only those who have been to China or been in contact with people who have traveled there recently are at risk. Check out the his full interview on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon