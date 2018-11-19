What you SHOULD NOT do to your Turkey!

When cooking for your entire family over the holiday season, you may be thinking it’s best to take extra precautions such as additional hand washings and scrubbing down those vegetables.

But, whatever you do, don’t wash that turkey! Or, meat in general. Not only is that an ineffective method for killing germs, but you are also risking the spread of cross-contamination!

A survey done by the FDA in 2016 reported 68 percent of people admitted to washing raw poultry before cooking it.

With a recent outbreak of salmonella linked back to raw turkey, it’s probably best to skip out on this rather common misconception.